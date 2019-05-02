CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 12: Huddersfield manager David Wagner waves to the fans after the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town at Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is set to become the coach of Bundesliga club Schalke, according to Simon Stone from BBC Sport.

A Return to Germany

The 47-year-old has been unemployed since leaving Huddersfield by mutual consent on 14 January. However, the former Terriers boss was only after a temporary break and was keen to return to management.

Wagner was understood to be open to any management jobs in England or his home country.

Speaking to The Times in April, Wagner said: “The Premier League is the most challenging league in terms of the quality of the clubs, the quality of the managers, the quality of the individuals.

“The German Bundesliga is very interesting for me because I was born and brought up in Germany. I have never worked in the Bundesliga so that makes it more exciting.”

The German was, at one point, considered for the Celtic job after Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester City according to the Sunday People, via the Examiner.

Reports from the BBC claim that Wagner has held advanced talks with Schalke in order to replace interim boss Huub Stevens.

Rescue Schalke From Disappointment

Club icon Huub Stevens was appointed on an interim basis last month. The 65-year-old replaced the sacked Domenico Tedesco after an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Schalke have endured a roller-coaster 24 months. The German side were runners-up to Bayern Munich last year but have faced relegation this year.

Schalke eased their relegation concerns with an unlikely win over local rivals Borussia Dortmund at the weekend. Die Königsblauen are now six points clear of the drop with three games remaining.

Wagner is no stranger to German football. The 47-year-old spent four years coaching Dortmund’s second team before moving to Huddersfield in 2015.

The exuberant German led Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017. He then overcame expectations by retaining the Terries’ top-flight status last season.

However, he left the Yorkshire side with the now-relegated side rock bottom of the league.

