DORTMUND, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Jan Siewert of Borussia Dortmund II gestures during the Regionalliga West match between Borussia Dortmund II and 1. FC Koeln U23 on September 25, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town have appointed Jan Siewert as their new manager following David Wagner’s mutual departure. Siewert joins the club from Borussia Dortmund II, exactly where Wagner moved from in 2015 to join the Terriers.

The Impossible Dream

Wagner achieved the impossible by guiding a small club with one of the smallest budgets in the EFL Championship to the top flight of English football. The last time the club had been in the top flight was back in the 1970’s.

Wagner brought belief to the fans and the players. A dream, perhaps, but one that came true. Promotion via the play-offs, a shoestring budget with an unknown German at the helm was the stuff of fairy tales.

Wagner left the club to take a break from football management, leaving in the January window instead of at the end of the season.

Having already informed the board he wanted the break, Huddersfield would have already started the search. Today, the Terriers announced that Siewert will take over.

What This Means For Huddersfield

Finding someone to follow in the footsteps of Wagner was always going to be tricky. However, in Siewert, they could have found the perfect option. Being in the relegation zone, the Terriers needed someone who could guide them, whichever division they find themselves in.

Siewert is a good fit for Huddersfield, with the experience they have at Dortmund. The football played is exciting. The ethos of the Terriers has always been to remember where they came from, being a small club in a small town.

Huddersfield do not have a large budget and cannot compete in the transfer market with the larger clubs. With this in mind, the ideal candidate for the job was never going to be along the lines of Sam Allardyce and David Moyes.

The one thing the Terriers were never going to do is spend big. This was tried once, and the club found itself in administration. Due to this, Huddersfield would not appoint one of the managers on the constant merry-go-round.

It will be interesting times ahead for the Terriers and Siewert, with the fans sure to give him a warm Yorkshire welcome.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on