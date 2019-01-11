BURNLEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 05: James Tarkowski of Burnley reacts during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Barnsley at Turf Moor on January 5, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around the Premier League and Europe, including James Tarkowski. His club have advised how much it would take to sign him. Plus, could Shinji Okazaki be the man to solve Huddersfield’s scoring problems?

Burnley Reveal Tarkowski Asking Price

Liverpool recently made a bid to sign defender James Tarkowski on loan. However, Burnley rejected the offer and soon made it known the price they would demand for the former Brentford man. The Clarets have advised Liverpool and any other interested party that Tarkowski’s price is £50 million.

Liverpool have a shortage of defenders at present with several on the injured list. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been helping out with Virgil van Dijk the only experienced fit centre-half. Jurgen Klopp would prefer a short-term deal for a defender, but with this being difficult, he may have to pay big money.

Okazaki to Huddersfield?

Goal-shy Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki. The Japan international’s contract with City runs out at the end of the season but he could move this month. Huddersfield are desperate for extra firepower as they look to ease their relegation worries.

Okazaki is not a first-team regular at the King Power Stadium and has admitted that he may need to move on. The striker wishes to stay in Europe and Huddersfield could be his next destination. Recent reports suggest that The Terriers have made an approach; however, manager David Wagner would not be drawn on the reports.

Barcelona to Let Coutinho Go?

Philippe Coutinho could be about to leave Barcelona, just one year after joining. The £142 million signing from Liverpool has emerged as a shock target of Manchester United. The Brazilian began his time in Spain well, scoring ten goals. This season has been less of a success with his form not impressing. He has also started just once in the last five games.

The Catalan club have reportedly begun discussions to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain. With Coutinho failing to impress, it appears he could be the favourite to leave in order to fund the return of Neymar.

Another Premier League Player Wanted in China

The latest player wanted in China is Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. After a £35 million bid from an unnamed club was rejected by West Ham for Marko Arnautovic, Fulham have now received a bid of £50 million for their top-scorer. Guangzhou Evergrande are believed to be the interested club.

Fulham are understood to have rejected the offer. They see Mitrovic as a key player in their fight to avoid relegation. The striker only signed permanently in the summer for £22 million. This was after a successful loan spell in the Championship. Mitrovic has scored eight goals so far this season but a move could appeal. The Chinese club are reportedly willing to offer big money to tempt him. It could be an offer he can’t refuse.

