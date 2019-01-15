CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 12: Huddersfield manager David Wagner looks on during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town at Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

David Wagner has mutually agreed to part ways with Huddersfield Town. Taking charge in 2015, Wagner led the team to the Premier League, via the Championship play-offs. Favourites for relegation last season, the Terriers survived against all odds, finishing in 16th place. Struggling in their second season in the Premier League, Wagner leaves a club sitting bottom of the table after gaining just 11 points from 22 games. Set to take a break from football, Wagner’s return is sure to be monitored by many clubs. Previously linked with a move to the Bundesliga, we’ll be taking a look at just a few teams that Wagner could take charge of in the near future.

Schalke

Struggling in 13th place, Schalke are a club that needs to change. Manager Domenico Tedesco is under pressure as the club struggles to meet expectations. If the team fails to overcome their troubles on the pitch, Tedesco’s time with the royal blues will come to an end. Securing European football is still the goal at Schalke, making Tedesco’s job even harder. If a change is necessary before the end of the season, or in the summer, Wagner would be a leading candidate to take charge in Gelsenkirchen.

A former Schalke player, Wagner returning to his former club makes sense. Spending two seasons with Schalke, Wagner could be the man to carry a lacklustre squad up the table. Tactically sound, Wagner’s biggest problem at Huddersfield was a lack of talent. Taking charge of a talented Schalke squad, Wagner would be tasked with getting the most out of a group of players that consistently underperforms.

Hoffenheim

Set to lose star manager Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season, Hoffenheim are currently searching for their future manager. Linked with Red Bull Salzburg boss Marco Rose, the 42-year-old German appears to be the club’s first choice to replace Nagelsmann. However, Wagner’s sudden availability could lead to a change of plans. Just like Schalke, Wagner has a history with the club. In 2007, Wagner joined Hoffenheim as the club’s U19 manager, his first ever job in management. A year later, he became the U17 manager before moving on to Borussia Dortmund.

The relationship between Wagner and Hoffenheim is clear but potential appointment is unlikely; not impossible, though. As Rose continues to impress, bigger clubs have begun to take notice. Linked with the likes of Manchester United, Rose could be lured away, opening the door for Wagner. Hoffenheim wouldn’t need Wagner to take over until the summer, giving the 47-year-old plenty of time away from the game. Wagner ticks a lot of boxes, as he and Hoffenheim appear to be a perfect fit for one another.

Bayer Leverkusen

Appointing a new manager on December 23rd, Wagner taking over at Leverkusen may seem unlikely. However, with Peter Bosz now in charge, the future is unpredictable. Fired by Dortmund last season, Bosz has been given another chance in the Bundesliga. Signing a short-term contract, the Dutchman is tasked with carrying Leverkusen into Europe. If things go wrong, Leverkusen have the opportunity to move on from Bosz. Currently ninth in the table, Bosz’s task isn’t a tall one. However, if his previous struggles at Dortmund repeat themselves, Leverkusen will be looking for another manager.

Tactically, Wagner fits the Leverkusen squad well. Usually deploying a 4-2-3-1, Leverkusen’s personnel would work well with Wagner’s preferred formation. Similar to Schalke, Leverkusen has a talented squad. Underachieving so far this season, this is a team that needs to find the right manager to get the most out of a talented young squad.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on