HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Tottenham Hotspur at John Smith’s Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot at this summer’s World Cup in Russia and he has been instrumental in Tottenham’s consistency under Mauricio Pochettino. Yet, he has looked tired and fatigued at times early in the new Premier League season. There have been calls for him to be rested so he can fully recover from last season and last summer where he excelled but also played a lot of football. Last Word on Football looks at why you write Harry Kane off at your peril.

In the Premier League alone, Harry Kane has scored 25, 29 and 30 goals respectively in the last three seasons. An injury last season seemed to have affected the striker yet he still managed to fire to England to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. After the Colombia game, Kane looked dead on his feet. His penalty in the shoot-out, though, was confident and fired home.

August Hoodoo

Kane has scored goals for fun for Spurs, yet in August he just didn’t seem to be able to find the net. He went close on more than one occasion against Newcastle on the opening day. And then against Fulham, he broke the ‘curse.’ What was there left that could be thrown at Harry Kane?

Body Breakdown?

Spurs won their first three games and brushed Manchester United aside 3-0 at Old Trafford. Kane scored in that game but Spurs then hit a sticky patch. They went to Watford and lost far too easily, surrendered to Inter Milan when they could have won and all the talk was that Kane was just not ‘fit.’ Harry Kane also welcomed his new child and maybe his body was starting to show signs of breaking down.

It’s Perilous to Write off Harry Kane

Spurs travelled to bottom club Huddersfield Town today and Kane started as part of an exciting three-man attack, including Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura. Kane had an early chance and really should have scored when through on goal. He then scored from a sublime cross from Kieran Trippier. A penalty was then given, perhaps harshly, but Kane, as always, stepped up and sealed three points for Tottenham and suddenly Spurs have three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Whilst Harry Kane may have looked tired at times this season, he has played seven times in the league and scored five goals. That is the mark of a truly talented and professional player.

Whatever people do have to say about Harry Kane, they write him off at their peril.

