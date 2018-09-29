HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Tottenham Hotspur at John Smith’s Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

There have been some harsh words for Harry Kane this season. Not looking the formidable player of the last three seasons according to some, today was the day that Harry Kane answered critics as his two goals secured three points for Tottenham. Spurs moved back into the top four whilst Huddersfield are looking at a long season already and remain rooted to the other end of the Premier League table.

Spurs have had an indifferent start to the Premier League season. Three wins on the trot, including a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, have been followed with poor showings against Watford in the league and Inter Milan in the Champions League. Harry Kane has suffered some fierce criticism, yet has still been finding the net with three goals in six league appearances this season. Huddersfield were a breath of fresh air last season, playing some attractive football and manager David Wagner made many friends and admirers throughout the game with his passion and honesty. This season has not started well at all, though. No wins and, after today’s defeat, a -13 goal difference has left the Terriers rooted to the foot of the table.

No Pain, No Kane

Kane started at the head of a three man attack for Spurs today with Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura at either side. Harry Kane has said he feels ‘sharp’ and has no concerns over his fitness. Performances have suggested otherwise, with Kane almost anonymous against Watford. Kane, though, is not the sort of player to complain about pain.

Two Goals, No Reply Despite Town Efforts

Although Town were again defeated and remain winless this season, manager David Wagner was right to say:

“I tell the players, ‘If you keep doing what you are doing with the attitude, desire and effort and stick together, the reward will come’. That’s how football works.”

It was perhaps Huddersfield’s best performance of the season and only the crossbar stopped an incredible Laurent Depoitre effort giving the hosts a goal.

Kane had gone through on goal and should have done better but you cannot give him another chance. Kieran Trippier, not at his World Cup levels yet this season, delivered a superb cross from the right and Kane scored to give Spurs the lead.

Paying the Penalty

On the half hour mark, Huddersfield were two down. Florent Hadergjonaj came on as a substitute but soon brought down Danny Rose in the box and only one man was going to take the penalty. Kane scored, as he does, and the three points were on their way back to North London.

What Next?

Burnley await Huddersfield next whilst Spurs have the small matter of Barcelona in mid week in the Champions League

On today’s showings, Town may yet pick up but it would be hard to argue against Spurs qualifying for the Champions League again. For Huddersfield, the Championship is a place they won’t want to return to but they need fortunes to change and change soon.

