X during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Watford at John Smith’s Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Huddersfield, England.

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest from the Football League. Including, Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince who could be reunited with his former boss. Plus, can striker Ross McCormack get his career back on track by moving to League One? FTN brought to you by Last Word on Football also looks at the young star wanted by Manchester United. Plus, other news and rumours from around the EFL.

Football League Transfer News

Championship

Tom Ince to Stoke?

Stoke City are set to sign Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince. According to reports, a £10 million deal has been agreed. The winger is expected to have a medical at Stoke soon with the completion of the deal expected soon after. New Stoke boss Gary Rowett sees Ince as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri who recently left for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old winger will be reunited with old boss Rowett if the deal goes through. It was Rowett who sold Ince to Huddersfield last summer in order to raise money to strengthen his then Derby County squad. Last season, Ince played 37 times scoring three goals. However, he has proved in the past that he can score more in the Championship.

City to sign striker?

Bristol City are set to beat a host of clubs in signing League Two hotshot Mo Eisa. It is believed that City have offered his club Cheltenham Town the fee they wanted. The deal is believed to worth £1.5 million to Cheltenham. If the deal goes through he will be managed at City by Lee Johnson, the son of Town’s manager Gary Johnson.

Sunderland had been thought to have been in pole position for Eisa but it appears that the Robins have now leaped to the front of the queue. Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Leeds and others were also believed to be chasing the striker. 24-year-old Eisa scored 25 goals in his debut season in the Football League.

League One

Sunderland eye winger and striker

Sunderland are interested in a loan deal for striker Ross McCormack. The Black Cats are also believed to be preparing a bid for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones. Manager Jack Ross appears to be about to lose out on top target Mo Eisa and appears to have quickly set his sights on Scottish international McCormack. The striker has endured a tough time at Aston Villa since his big-money move after impressing at both Leeds and Fulham.

New manager Jack Ross is also interested in Kilmarnock’s Northern Ireland international winger Jordan Jones. The 23-year-old has impressed in recent times and could be an excellent addition to Ross’s new look squad. However, it is understood that Derby County and Hull City are also monitoring the situation. If this is the case, Sunderland will need to move fast to convince him to move to League One over the Championship.

Manchester United to sign Rochdale starlet?

Manchester United are believed to be interested in Rochdale’s talented youngster Daniel Adshead. Many clubs in the Premier League and Championship have had the 17-year-old midfielder watched recently. However, United appear to be the front-runners. The Red Devil’s youth boss Nicky Butt was highly impressed by the youngster during a recent friendly. United are now set to launch a £1 million bid which would include add-ons. Adshead broke into Rochdale’a first-team last season becoming Dales’s youngest ever debutant.

Scunthorpe defender wanted

West Bromwich Albion have joined Ipswich Town and Hull City in chasing Scunthorpe left-back Conor Townsend. Hull are believed to have had a £250,000 bid rejected for a player they allowed to leave for free two and half years ago. Scunthorpe want £600,000 for the defender considered one of the most consistent in League One. The 25-year-old has two years left on his current contract.

Shrewsbury sign Chelsea midfielder

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Charlie Colkett on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old is a product of Chelsea’s academy but has yet to break into their first team. Colkett has had spells on loan at both Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers. He then spent last season on loan to Vitesse in Holland.

League Two

Macclesfield sign two

Macclesfield Town have signed goalkeeper Rhys Taylor and midfielder Michael Rose. Former Chelsea trainee Taylor, is a former Town player but has re-signed on a one-year deal having recently left Flyde.

Michael Rose is a former Manchester United trainee and the 35-year-old has signed an undisclosed contract. His former clubs include Swindon Town, Rochdale and most recently Morecombe.

Loanees arrive at Carlisle

Carlisle United have signed two youngsters on six-month loan deals. Midfielder Regan Slater, 18, has arrived from Sheffield United. Striker Jerry Yates, 21, arrives from Rotherham United. Both players have first-team experience and will add competition to John Sheridan’s squad.

Related

View the original article on