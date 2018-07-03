BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Adama Traore of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on May 15, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest goings on in the Football League. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, takes a look at Adama Traore, Leeds United’s pursuit of an £11 million striker, Sunderland’s three new signings and other goings on in the Football League.

Latest Transfer News from the Football League

Sunderland sign three

The Black Cats yesterday confirmed the signings of three new players. The Wearside club are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of a promotion push. It brings their number of players recruited up to seven. Defender Reece James, midfielder Dylan McGeouch and youngster Jordan Hunter became their latest editions.

Ex Manchester United left back James, helped Wigan to promotion last season and McGeouch was a star for Hibernian as they finished fourth in the Scottish Premier League. Youngster Jordan Hunter, signed from Liverpool will go straight into the youth set-up in the first instance.

Boro braced for bids

Middlesbrough are bracing themselves for incoming bids for winger Adama Traore. The Spaniard has an £18 million release clause. However, Premier League sides Huddersfield Town and Wolves are reportedly interested and weighing up bids.

Boro boss Tony Pulis could be tempted to cash in on the player. The club missed out on promotion last season after defeat in the play-off semi-finals. Pulis is wanting to strengthen his squad further and the money from the sale of Traore would help.

United Eager to Spend

After selling David Brooks to Bournemouth for £12 million, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is eager to strengthen. It is understood that Wilder will receive a sizeable chunk of the Brooks fee and he has identified the first player he wants.

Southampton striker Sam Gallagher is high on the wanted list. The former England Under 20 international has spent the last two seasons out on loan. Last season he was at Birmingham after a spell at Blackburn Rovers. Wilder is hoping to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

Everton Defender Joins Oxford

Oxford United have completed the season-long loan deal for Everton defender Luke Garbutt. The 25-year-old left back becomes United’s fourth summer signing and will join up with his new team-mates at their training camp in Ireland.

Boss Karl Robinson said,“He is a very good player and I am flattered he sees Oxford as the club to help him take his career forward.”

Leeds close to £11 million signing

Leeds United are closing in on Derby County attacker Matej Vydra. The forward is believed to be new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s top target. Talks are at an advanced stage with the fee reported to be £11 million.

The Czech forward has been left at home by new Derby boss Frank Lampard as they headed to a training camp in Tenerife. Vydra scored 22 goals last season but County are looking to cut costs and give Lampard transfer funds.

Exeter sign ex-Rangers man

Former Rangers midfielder Nicky Law has signed for League Two side Exeter City. He joins on a free transfer after leaving Bradford City. Law was part of the Rangers side that won the Scottish Championship in 2015/16. He moved to Bradford where he played 43 times as they just missed out on the League One play-offs.

