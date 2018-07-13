Erik Durm has left Borussia Dortmund and signed for Premier League side Huddersfield Town. The 26-year-old German international completed the move for an undisclosed fee.

The full-back becomes the Terriers latest summer signing, following Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi. Durm was part of the German 2014 World Cup winning squad.

Durm trained with the German side at the end of last season, having been out through injury previously. The 26-year-old has over 200 career appearances in the Bundesliga, Europa League and Champions League.

Durm has signed a one-year contract with the Terriers with the option to extend beyond this. During his time with the German Bundesliga club, the full-back made 64 appearances and scored two goals, while assisting seven times.

Durm will add to Huddersfield’s defensive wall, which was an area they were lacking in previously, having conceded 58 goals, which is more than Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United combined.

The German will also bring European and World Cup experience to the squad. Along with Mathias Jørgensen, who played and scored for Denmark in the 2018 World Cup, Durm adds an extra dimension.

Some of the attributes that the signing brings are speed, stamina and great physical ability. The chance to play regular football again for Durm, along with previous knowledge of the Terriers head coach David Wagner, clinched the deal.

Wagner signed Durm to Dortmund back in 2012 and saw the development of the player now moving to the Premier League. The full-back will start his pre-season in Yorkshire, preparing for his new life in the top flight of English football.

What Does This Mean For Durm?

The chance for more football, having suffered from injuries in the past and only got back to training with Dortmund at the end of the last season. Being eager and desperate for more match time, Durm will fit into the ethos of the Terriers.

Having the option to extend for another year should the Terriers take up that option will give the World Cup winner more confidence to show what he can do.

