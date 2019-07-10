PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 18: Thomas Meunier of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes on May 18, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from world football. In today’s edition, Atlético Madrid have Thomas Meunier on their shortlist. At neighbours Real Madrid, their midfielder outlines his intentions for a move away. Contrary to recent reports, Juventus are yet to receive a formal bid for their hot prospect. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are seeking a loan deal for an Arsenal attacker.

Atlético Eye Meunier as Alternative After Barcelona Dispute

Jorge García of AS reports that Atlético Madrid are eyeing Thomas Meunier as a right-back option. After Juanfran‘s departure, the Spanish giants were targeting Barcelona’s Nélson Semedo. However, after their dispute over Antoine Griezmann, they have turned their attention to alternatives.

Thomas Meunier has recently expressed his desire to stay in Paris if possible. But, the French Champions are keen to trim their wage bill. Should this deal not come to fruition, Atlético have Elseid Hysaj, Kieran Trippier and even Dani Alves lined up.

Real Midfielder Only Wants Temporary Move Away

Matt Atherton of Daily Express writes that Dani Ceballos is leaning towards a loan deal rather than a permanent departure from Madrid. He still wants to be part of Zinedine Zidane’s long-term vision, despite plans to leave this summer. Mauricio Pochettino reportedly gave the player assurances of being a first team regular. However, after just tying down Harry Winks to a new deal, he may not be interested in just a loan deal.

Many reports have claimed that Madrid aim to include Dani Ceballos in a deal for Christian Eriksen. However, Tottenham Hotspur would only accept a loan if there were assurances of a permanent deal at the end of the season. With Ceballos’ development stunted due to limited appearances with Real Madrid, he looks set to move this summer.

Fenerbahce Eye Mesut Ozil Loan Deal

Metro sources understand that Turkish side Fenerbahce want a loan deal for Mesut Ozil. With Arsenal keen to trim their wage bill, they want to offload the German international. However, Fenerbahce have released a statement saying they cannot afford to sign him permanently.

Ozil fell out of favour under Unai Emery last season, and with Arsenal working on a tight budget, Ozil could be moved on to raise funds. He is the highest-earning player on Arsenal’s books, earning £350,000 a week. Selling him could go a long way in their pursuit of a new midfielder.

Juventus Yet to Receive Kean Offer

Andy Hunter of the Guardian claims that, contrary to recent reports, Everton have not made a formal bid for Moise Kean. Everton, while still interested, are yet to make a bid for the 19-year-old Italy international. The Toffees are looking for a player to adequately replace Romelu Lukaku, who left in 2017.

The Old Lady, though, want to include a buyback clause in any new deal. They are looking for £31 million for their young talent, and the future buyback fee would be £40.5 million. Kean scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Juventus this season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on