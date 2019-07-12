LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Luke Garbutt of Everton walks on to the field ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match between Everton FC and FC Dynamo Kyiv on March 12, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sky Bet League One side Ipswich Town have announced the loan signing of Luke Garbutt from Everton.

Luke Garbutt Heads to Suffolk with Ipswich Town

✍️ Town have completed the signing of defender Luke Garbutt from @Everton on loan until the end of the season. Welcome to the Club, @luke_garbutt! #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 12, 2019

Everton Defender Makes Move South

Town boss Paul Lambert has bolstered his defensive options with the addition of Garbutt.

The 26-year-old Everton defender has signed a one-year loan deal that will see him remain at Portman Road until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Garbutt made 25 league appearances on loan at Oxford United last term. The talented full-back scored four goals while with the U’s.

The Harrogate-born defender is no stranger to the southeast having previously featured for Colchester United and Fulham.

During a loan-spell with the U’s, local journalist Carl Marston recounted the defender making a good impression.

He describes the then 20-year-old as making “an immediate impression with a very mature-looking performance as a left-back in a 1-1 draw at Bradford City.” during his debut appearance.

“Garbutt gave them some much-needed quality down the left-flank, strong defensively while being very dangerous as an attacking outlet, running with freedom and without fear.” Maston added.

“He was also equipped with a quality free-kick – always a big asset for any team.”

The Toffees defender initially arrived in Essex on a one-month loan; however, a string of fine performances for the U’s led to his stay being extended beyond January.

Garbutt made 20 appearances and three goals while with Colchester; however, the defender’s development into a talented mature defender led to an early recall due to an injury crisis.

An England representative up to Under-21 level, Garbutt last featured for his national side in 2015.

Town’s Everton Deal Continues to Prosper

The deal for Garbutt is the latest episode in a series of transfers involving the Toffees.

Town have previously looked after Conor Grant and Callum Connolly. Meanwhile, defender Matthew Pennington was part of the Town side that was relegated from the Championship last term.

