Everton have appointed Luis Boa Morte as their new assistant manager. The 41-year-old joins having worked with boss Marco Silva at Sporting Lisbon.

Lisbon Connection

Boa Morte joins the Blues on a two-year contract having recently been the assistant manager at an Israeli club.

The former Maccabi Haifa assistant manager replaces Joao Pedro Soussa. The 47-year-old has become the new head coach at Portuguese side Famalicao.

Boa Morte’s move to Merseyside allows him to reunite with Everton manager Silva, whom he previously worked with at Sporting Lisbon.

During Silva’s spell as the Portuguese side’s boss in 2014/15, Boa More led the Primeira Liga giants’ U19 side.

‘History and Tradition’ Influenced Boa Morte

A former Portugal international, Boa Morte spent much of his career playing for Arsenal in the top flight.

After starting his career with Sporting, Boa Morte moved to the Gunners in 1997. After a two-year spell in North London, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup, he signed for Southampton.

He also had successful spells with Fulham and West Ham United as he made almost 300 Premier League appearances.

Boa Morte also had spells at Larissa in Greece and Orlando Pirates in South Africa, where he won another league title.

“I’m very happy to be joining Everton, a big club with so much history and tradition,” he told Everton’s website.

“I am excited to be working again with the manager, Marco Silva, who is a great coach and I would like to thank him for providing me with such a big opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and staff at the Club when we return for pre-season training next month and start the preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League season.”

Boa Morte was named as assistant boss to Maccabi manager Marco Balibul in January 2019. He helped the side achieve a second-place finish in the Israeli Premier League.

