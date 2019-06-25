LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Andre Gomes of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on January 13, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images)

Everton have announced the permanent signing of Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes for £22 million. The 25-year-old was on-loan at Goodison Park last season, but has signed a permanent five-year deal.

✍️ | We are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of @aftgomes on a five-year deal from @FCBarcelona. Welcome back, André! 💙https://t.co/haJbk2vDVE — Everton (@Everton) June 25, 2019

Andre Gomes – Career So Far

Andre Gomes began his career with Benfica. He made just 14 appearances for the Portuguese side before making a loan move to Valencia in 2014.

Valencia made his year long-loan permanent in 2015. During his first season with the club he scored four goals as Valencia finished fourth in La Liga.

He had more individual success during his second season with Valencia as he registered five goals and three assists in the 2015/16 season. However, Valencia struggled and finished 12th in La Liga.

As a result of his successes, he earned a €35 million move to Barcelona. Gomes was in-and-out of the side during his first season at Nou Camp. Nonetheless, he still saw success as Barcelona triumphed in the Copa del Rey.

Regular appearances were hard to come by during his second season. He made just seven starts in all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign. As a result, he was loaned to Everton the following campaign.

Despite just one goal and one assist all season, he impressed during his loan spell with Everton. He formed a formidable partnership alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye in front of the Everton defence.

Andre Gomes has also made 29 appearances for the Portugal national side.

What This Means For The Future

Providing Everton can keep hold of Gueye then they build on their partnership from last season.

Furthermore, the pair will help Everton compete for Europe. However, manager Marco Silva will have to keep hold of other key players Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison to help build a strong challenge for Europe. Everton will likely face competition from Leicester City, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for seventh spot.

