Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Football League. In today’s edition, Sheffield United close in on their first signing ahead of a return to the Premier League. Bristol City, meanwhile, will be braced for bids for their star centre-back. Portsmouth’s star attacker tells the club he wants to leave. Hull City are interested in a Colchester player, but face stern competition from Bristol City.

Blades Close on Freeman

Sky Sources understand that Luke Freeman is close to completing a £3 million move to Sheffield United. The midfielder will leave Queens Park Rangers after two years at the club. Chris Wilder has been chasing a new attacking midfielder, after losing out on Jota to Aston Villa.

The Englishman, QPR’s player of the season, scored eight goals in his 48 appearances last season. He came through the ranks of Arsenal’s academy, later joining Stevenage and Bristol City. Freeman will become Sheffield United’s first signing of the summer.

Bristol City Braced for Webster Bids

Everton have joined the race to sign Bristol City’s Adam Webster, according to the Sun’s Dan King. The Robins are demanding in excess of £10 million for their star centre-back. Aston Villa have reportedly already made a bid of £12 million for the former Ipswich man.

Apart from Villa, the Toffees face competition from Newcastle United for the defender. Webster was a crucial part of the Bristol City defence last season, making 47 appearances as the side finished eighth in the Championship.

Portsmouth Star Declares Desire to Leave

Sky Sports News have reported that Jamal Lowe wants to leave Fratton Park this summer. Portsmouth’s top scorer last season (17 goals) is on the tabs of many a Championship club this summer. Both Wigan Athletic and Millwall have seen their bids rejected for the 24-year-old winger.

With Leeds United and Cardiff City also interested in the attacker, he has no shortage of options this summer, should Pompey decide to sell him. Though, after losing Matt Clarke to Brighton & Hove Albion last week, they may be reluctant to see Lowe leave. However, with just a year remaining on his current deal, he could yet push for a move.

Hull Join Szmodics Chase

Hull City have joined the race to sign Sammie Szmodics, according to James Piercy of the Bristol Post. However, Bristol City, long-term admirers of the midfielder, are still leading the queue for his signature.

The Colchester-born central midfielder left his hometown club at the end of last season. Having been linked with a move to Peterborough, he refused to attend the medical hearing of Bristol’s interest.

Bristol City are said to have the edge over the Tigers, due to their stronger financial situation. Colchester are due compensation since the midfielder is under the age of 24. Derby County are also interested, but Bristol remains his preferred destination. Szmodics made 48 appearances for the U’s, scoring 15 goals.

