Hull City, Watford and Everton. Marco Silva is seen by some as a young manager with great potential. But where is Marco Silva’s defence? He joined Hull when they were doomed, started well at Watford and was courted by Everton who finally got their man after the departure of Sam Allardyce from Goodison Park.

Silva likes to play attacking football but there is one question mark over his teams that must be a cause for concern. His teams, certainly in the Premier League, have leaked goals. Last Word on Football looks at Marco Silva’s defensive problems.

Despite keeping a clean sheet against Fulham today, the record of Silva’s teams when it comes to defending is poor. Whilst Hull City were perhaps doomed when he took the reigns, in his 18 games they shipped 36 goals.

Watford conceded 44 goals in just 24 games under the management of Silva. In 42 games his two teams conceded 80 goals. Marco Silva’s defence just lets in too many goals.

Defence is the Best Form of Attack

Silva has drawn comparisons with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino but his record in the Premier League doesn’t cut a pretty picture.

Wins 15, Draws 11, Defeats 23, Goals for 64, Against 91.

Sam Allardyce was not the manager that the Everton fans wanted. They craved exciting football; attacking, maverick football. Everton were convinced that in Marco Silva they had a manager who can return Everton to the heady heights of the 1980’s. Aside from beating Fulham today, Everton have looked incohesive and in defence have looked disjointed at best.

Everton’s aim must be to break into the top four of the Premier League. But if you ship goals like Marco Silva teams do, it is a mountain that will become insurmountable.

An overall goal difference of minus 27 goals is more akin to teams in the lower half of the league, not the top four.

Silva’s Defence Will Cost Everton

Everton have money. The fans are expecting Champions League football. The club have put everything into securing Silva’s services.

Until he learns how to coach defences to defend, sadly for Everton, glory will be merely a distant wish. Marco Silva comes across as a passionate and talented young manager. His record thus far in the Premier League suggests he needs to make a case for his defence.

