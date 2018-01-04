LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 21: Ross Barkley of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal v Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

According to various sources, including the Sports Mole, Everton manager Sam Allardyce is expecting interest for Ross Barkley this month.

January Transfer Move?

Interest in Ross Barkley has been rife since last summer. Both Chelsea and Spurs have expressed interest in the 24-year-old.

The Toffees midfielder saw his move to Chelsea break down last summer due to injury which has continued to prevent him from featuring for Everton this season.

Barkley returned to training last month and has even played behind closed doors as he seemingly nears a comeback.

However, upon a possible comeback to action, will Barkley make his first appearance this season for another club? As the possibility of a move this month is always on the cards.

Chelsea Ready To Return For Player

Having seen their summer deal for Ross Barkley cancelled, it has been reported that Chelsea are willing to return for the player.

The two clubs agreed on a deal worth £35m before it fell through. However, the champions are reportedly set to make a fresh bid for the midfielder.

As for Chelsea, it would be a case of settling unfinished business. After missing out on him in the summer, signing him this month would be worth the while for the champions.

Spurs Spark Interest

As well as Chelsea being interested in Ross Barkley’s services, Spurs are also said to be keen on the player.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly set his sights on the Everton midfielder, as he looks to sure-up his side heading into the second half of another competitive season.

As for Spurs, Barkley could essentially be the ideal replacement for Moussa Dembele. As the Belgian faces fitness issues, Barkley would be a suitable candidate to slot into Dembele’s role in Pochettino’s side.

Move Away From Goodison Park Seems Inevitable

Ultimately, a move away from Goodison Park appears to be on the cards for Ross Barkley.

Now with only six months remaining on his current deal, the likelihood of the 24-year-old departing the club appears to be intensifying.

