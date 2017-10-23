HALEWOOD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Ronald Koeman speaks to the press at USM Finch Farm on January 30, 2017 in Halewood, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

After a very poor start to the new season, Everton have made the ruthless decision to sack manager Ronald Koeman after he managed to earn just 8 points from their opening 9 games.

Everton have fired Ronald Koeman. It’s a manager a week at present. Crazy business. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 23, 2017

After finishing 7th in the league and splashing plenty of cash last summer, the Toffees were getting ready for a strong season. However, they have experienced quite the opposite and haven’t been able to carry over the momentum of last season. Everton have scored just five goals in their opening nine games, and it was yesterday’s 5-2 loss to Arsenal that saw Koeman exit Goodison Park. Koeman was given a three-year contract last summer and had hoped to see it through despite reports of his ambitions of coaching at Barcelona.

Last summer, Everton were one of the most busy clubs in the transfer window. They brought in the likes of Davy Klaasen, Sandro Ramirez and Gylfi Sigurdsson for a club record fee. This plan seemed to backfire as the new signings were unable to gel together and play as a team. The return of Wayne Rooney looked promising, especially after his opening day goal against Stoke.

Koeman is gone after just sixteen months in charge of the Merseyside club. After the sacking of the Dutchman, the club put out the following statement on their official twitter account.

Current favourites for the head coaching position at Everton seem to be England manager Sam Allardyce and David Unsworth. However, reports say that Everton are looking to lure in Carlo Ancelotti or Sean Dyche from Burnley.

