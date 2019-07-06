HULL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Stephen Henderson of Nottingham Forest ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Nottingham Forest at KCOM Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have made their first signing of the summer, confirming the arrival of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson. The former Nottingham Forest number one has signed a one-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Well Travelled Goalkeeper

Henderson has played for a total of 13 clubs so far in his career, including several loan spells.

Despite beginning his career at Aston Villa in their academy, it wasn’t until a move to Bristol City that he made his professional debut.

However, he only made five appearances during his spell with the Robins and he instead much of his four years in the south-west on loan.

Following his stint at Bristol City, Henderson moved to Portsmouth. Despite making 25 appearances, he only lasted one-year at Fratton Park.

Henderson then joined West Ham United on a permanent deal following a loan spell at Upton Park. However, he once more spent time out on loan at Ipswich Town and Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old’s most successful stint came during a two-year stint with South London club Charlton. He made 53 appearances for the Addicks, but could not help them remain in the Championship.

Henderson arrives at Crystal Palace following three years with Nottingham Forest. However, he only made 12 appearances for Forest and had loans at Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers before being released by the East Midlands club.

What Was Said

Henderson spoke to the Crystal Palace website following his signing. He said: “It’s a privileged position so I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“The goalkeepers are at a very high standard which is what I expected so I’m just going to take it all in and learn from them and try and support them as best I can.”

Stephen Henderson – Crystal Palace Third Choice

Henderson arrives at Crystal Palace knowing he is likely to be the third choice goalkeeper. Palace currently have Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey as their first choice keepers.

