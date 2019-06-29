Arsenal have identified Monaco’s Keita Balde as a potential summer signing as the Gunners search for a new winger. The London side have been monitoring the Frenchman this summer, according to Sky Sports.
Arsenal Chase Monaco Star Keita Balde
Unai Emery’s side are keen to sign a new winger this summer in order to bolster their squad.
It was reported on Friday that the Gunners are likely to make an offer for Wilfried Zaha. The 26-year-old is keen to leave Crystal Palace but would prefer to remain in the English capital with a new outfit.
Zaha scored ten goals for Palace in an impressive 2018/19 Premier League campaign.
However, Emery has identified Balde as another potential outlet for interest. The 24-year-old is subject to interest from a number of teams, but a move to the Premier League is high on his priorities.
Balde, who is valued at between £25 million and £28 million, has been watched by Arsenal at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.
The talented winger proved his worth while under scrutiny, finding the net in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Tanzania.
Last season Balde was dispatched to Inter Milan. The 24-year-old was sent away from Monaco due to first-team chances being limited; however, Balde impressed while out-on-loan as he netted five goals in 24 Serie A appearances.
This season Arsenal are working with a reduced transfer budget. The London side narrowly missed out on a return to Champions League football in Emery’s debut season.
Balde may prove to be a cheaper alternative to Zaha, with the Palace winger valued at £80 million.
The forward joined Monaco from Lazio in 2017 prior to spending last term on-loan at Inter.
Across a three-club career, Balde has scored 44 goals and assisted 47 in 200 combined games. As a result, Balde is regarded as a talismanic frontman in both Italy and France.
