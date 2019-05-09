Crystal Palace’s Julian Speroni during FA Cup Fourth Round between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park stadium , London, England on 27 Jan 2019. (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After 15 years at Selhurst Park, Julian Speroni will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season. The Argentinian has made more than 400 appearances for the club. This mean he ranks fourth in the all-time appearances for Palace.

Club Legend

Julian Speroni joined Crystal Palace from Dundee in 2004 for £750,000. He joined the new Premier League side expecting to be first choice. However, he quickly lost his place to fellow summer signing, Hungarian Gabor Kiraly.

He struggled for regular game time and played second fiddle to the Hungarian up until 2007. However, he regained the number one spot and individual success soon followed. Speroni went onto win the Crystal Palace Player of the Year three years in a row.

However, it won’t just be his individual successes Palace fans remember him for. The Argentinian remained at the club as Palace were put into administration into 2010. Furthermore, he played a huge part in the Eagles’ return to the Premier League in 2013. He helped them survive their first season back in the Premier League. Furthermore, Speroni won his fourth player of the season award for his efforts in the 2013-14 campaign.

Club Statement On Julian Speroni

The news was announced via the official Crystal Palace site. Club chairman Steve Parish said: “Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club, and he will go down in the records books.

“You don’t get many people like Julian in elite football anymore- he is ultra-committed, immensely loyal, and has set impeccable standards to his teammates down the years.”

What Next?

Despite being 39-years-old, although not confirmed, it is understood that Speroni will continue his career elsewhere. However, it is unknown as to where he has offers from as of yet.

Wherever he goes, there will always be a place for him to return to – Selhurst Park.

