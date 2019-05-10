Huddersfield Town’s Jason Puncheon arrives before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town at St. James’s Park, Newcastle on Saturday 23rd February 2019. (Photo by Steven Hadlow/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jason Puncheon is to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season. It comes after almost six years at the club he supported as a child. He will join fellow teammate and club legend Julian Speroni in departing Selhurst Park.

You’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything Punch! ❤️💙#CPFC 🦅 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 10, 2019

Puncheon’s Palace Career

Puncheon initially joined Crystal Palace one a one-year loan deal in their first season back in the Premier League 2013/14 season. However, he then joined on a permanent deal during the January transfer window of 2014.

The midfielder was involved in several key moments throughout his tenure. None more so than giving Palace the lead during the 2016 FA Cup final against Manchester United. Furthermore, he arguably scored the goal that kept the Eagles in the division in a 1-0 win against Norwich City. It ended a run of 14 games without a win.

Having begun the season as captain at the start of the 2017/18 season, his campaign would be cut short as he suffered a career-threatening ligament injury in a draw against Manchester City.

As a result, he has struggled to regain his place back in the Palace side. To regain first team minutes, Roy Hodgson sent him on loan to struggling Huddersfield Town. Now, though, when he returns, Jason Puncheon will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Club Statement

Similar to the announcement of Julian Speroni’s departure, the news was released via the club’s official website. Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, said: “Personally I can’t thank Jason enough for his contributions to our club.

“I sincerely believe that this will not be the end for Punch and Palace when his playing days come to an end.

“He will always be welcome at Selhurst Park, and should leave extremely proud of his contribution to his local club.”

Jason Puncheon also spoke to the official site and said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege to have represented my hometown club and I leave with memories that will stay with me forever.”

