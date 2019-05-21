LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace during the FA Cup 4th round match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on January 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace forward, Connor Wickham, has signed a new contract with the Premier League side. His deal has been extended until the summer of 2021. The 26-year-old, who joined the Eagles from Sunderland in 2015, scored ten times in 42 appearances for the South London side.

Forward to Stay at Selhurst Park Until 2021

Upon signing the extension, Wickham told the official Crystal Palace website: “I’m pleased to have got everything sorted, so I can now fully focus on working my way back into the team during pre-season and the upcoming campaign. I hope I’ll be able to show that when fully fit I’m capable of playing a key part.

“It meant a lot that the club backed me after such a serious injury and I hope I’ll be able to repay that faith shown in me.”

Is This Contract a Gamble?

Wickham has made just 42 appearances since moving to the Eagles in 2015 and has suffered with injuries.

This season, the forward has made just eight appearances in all competitions, scoring just once, and assisting one goal.

It’s a similar story for West Ham United striker, Andy Carroll. It has been reported that the forward may be offered a pay as you play deal, something that Palace could have considered with Wickham.

Wickham in Front of the Goal

Wickham began his career at Ipswich Town, where he scored 13 goals in 65 appearances over two years.

In 2011, he signed for Sunderland, where he scored just eleven goals in 74 appearances for the Black Cats.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, the forward also had two loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored nine goals from 17 games. He also played five times for Leeds whilst on loan, but failed to score.

Having scored six goals for the England under 21 side, Wickham joined Crystal Palace in 2015, but a series of injuries has limited the forward to featuring on a regular basis.

