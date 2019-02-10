Crystal Palace’s English midfielder Aaron Wan-Bissaka (L) is given a yellow card after this tackle on West Ham United’s English defender Aaron Cresswell (R) during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park in south London on February 9, 2019. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, even after upsetting Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad in December. 21-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been their stand out performer this season. He is one of the best right backs in the country at the moment. On the defensive side, he is a wall and has the ability to make life difficult for any right-wingers in the world, while also being a big attacking threat. The 21-year-old has been at Palace since 2008 and has come up the youth ranks at the London club. He has been the Eagles’ best player this season even with just one assist and no goals to his name.

Only seven players have managed to dribble past Wan-Bissaka at right back this season. His defensive numbers are immense where he averages 3.8 tackles and 2.4 interceptions every game. He also manages a whopping 3.2 clearances every 90 minutes. While on the offensive side of his play, Wan-Bissaka manages a successful dribble rate of 1.7 every game. He is a very quick player and runs extremely well up and down the right side. One of his strongest attributes is how well he anticipates each and every situation. The right-back is a master at blocking shots and intercepting crosses, showing strength, agility & bravery.

Without him, Palace would have conceded twice the amount of goals they have conceded this season until now. The young Englishman has combined well with Andros Townsend at the right-hand side of the Palace’s attack. Wan-Bissaka is a nightmare for both right-wingers and right backs as he is very quick and hard to contain. He is calm and shows immense character on the field, making him a fan favourite at Palace. The youngster has performed very consistently this season and has shown the same quality on the ball in every game he has played. He has been an asset for Roy Hodgson and is probably the first name on the team sheet for him.

Perfect Fit For Manchester United?

The 21-year-old has the quality to play in any of the top six teams, specifically Manchester United. With Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young ageing, United need a young, talented right back, and Wan-Bissaka ticks all the boxes. Along with Luke Shaw, he can create a deadly combination of full-backs, along with combining well with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. He is as good as someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has also been a revelation for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool since last year. Wan-Bissaka can surely solve the defensive issues at United and make their entire team much stronger.

Overall, Wan-Bissaka is a fantastic young individual who possesses enough potential to go on and become the best right back in the world. He still has a lot of work to do, especially on his crossing. He is also weak at holding on to the ball and loses possession quickly, though he does recover quite well after. A move to the Red Devils in the summer will be the perfect step for the young full back in his career. He surely seems ready for a bigger challenge.

