Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard last week. However, Lampard has already encountered his first problem at Stamford Bridge – which of the current choice of Chelsea strikers will become the first choice? The sale of Alvaro Morata has left just three options for the newly appointed manager.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud is the most likely of the current selection of Chelsea strikers to become the first choice under Frank Lampard. The Frenchman offers an abundance of experience as being the leading striker. He was the first choice during his five and a half seasons at former club Arsenal.

Despite operating predominantly as a substitute in the Premier League, it was Giroud’s goals that led Chelsea to their second Europa League title last season. He scored 11 goals in 14 Europa League appearances, including a hat-trick during the round of 16.

However, using Giroud unravels a number of problems for Frank Lampard, most noticeably his age. The Frenchman is now 32 years old. As a result, it is likely that he will not last a full 90 minutes.

Furthermore, Giroud has not been the most prolific of Chelsea’s strikers in domestic football. Last season he scored just two goals in the Premier League for Chelsea; a tally that will have to improve should he be the first choice.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is the youngest of the current Chelsea strikers and also the most prolific. Last season he scored 26 goals for Aston Villa in the Championship, only beaten by Teemu Pukki for Norwich City.

The 21-year-old believes he is ready to take his opportunity. Speaking to Coral Barry of Metro, he said: “I do feel ready for Chelsea. I really do. There is no better time for a young player to be at Chelsea. I am going to give it my all.”

However, there is one distinct problem with Abraham. He is a proven goalscorer in the Championship but is yet to prove his worth in the Premier League. During his only season in the Premier League, he scored just five goals as Swansea City were relegated to the second tier. He will have to improve drastically if he wishes to become first choice striker under Frank Lampard.

Michy Batshuayi

The Belgian’s future at Stamford Bridge remains unclear. However, he is currently fighting to be the first choice Chelsea striker under Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshauyi spent the second half of the 2018/19 Premier League season on loan at Crystal Palace. It was relatively successful, scoring five goals in 11 appearances. It puts him in good stead for the forthcoming season.

Batshuayi is yet to receive a chance of regular football at Stamford Bridge. As a result, for more regular opportunities under Frank Lampard.

Verdict

It could be a season of chopping and changing under Frank Lampard. There may not be a clear first choice Chelsea striker and regular rotating may occur.

