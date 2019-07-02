LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 27: Frank Lampard, Manager of Derby County looks dejected after his team concedes during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

Chelsea will name current Derby County boss Frank Lampard as their new manager by Thursday, according to Sky Sports. Lampard, a Blues legend as a player, is just one year into his management career but looks set to take over at Stamford Bridge following Maurizio Sarri’s departure to Juventus after just one season.

Sky’s Report

Sky Sports understands that Lampard has requested to Roman Abramovich that he is not given any special treatment, despite his legendary status at the club. As a player, Lampard played over 400 times for Chelsea and is the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 211.

They also say that the 41-year-old did not ask for guarantees to be given time to make an impact, despite the fact that when he signs the deal he will be the club’s fourth manager in as many years.

The Transfer Ban

It’s reported that during negotiations, Lampard posed the question surrounding Chelsea’s transfer ban. The Blues are currently banned from registering players, despite being able to complete the permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic. He asked about what the plans were for when the club are able to join the transfer market again, what the club’s expectations are under his guidance and what would constitute success during his reign.

Furthermore, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia asked Lampard about his lack of managerial experience, having spent just one year at Derby, and whether he would look to give opportunities to the club’s youth players. The Blues have a vast pool of young talent but are notorious for not giving them chances in the first team.

Rams’ Replacement

The Guardian’s David Hytner and Dominic Fyfield report that Derby are close to a deal for former Barcelona player Phillip Cocu to replace Lampard. The 48-year-old received 101 caps for the Netherlands in his career and his most recent managerial spell came in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on