Chelsea have announced the signing of Mateo Kovacic on a permanent dea, following his loan last season from Real Madrid. However, he was not worth signing on a permanent deal.

Stats Don’t Lie

The 25-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with high expectation. However, he failed to deliver and the stats show his failure. Last season he registered just two assists in 50 appearances as Chelsea qualified for 2019/20 Champions League: a disappointing return for a midfielder of the Croatian’s quality.

Furthermore, his defensive statistics show he was not the hardest worker. During Chelsea’s Premier League campaign, he made just 1.4 tackles per game. In comparison, team-mates N’Golo Kante and Jorginho both made more tackles per game last season.

Kovacic was not prolific going forward for Chelsea either. He averaged less than one key pass a game during his 50 appearances last season.

Time To Start Using Youth at Chelsea

Chelsea are well-known for having a large and successful academy but have a failure to use it. However, they should opt to change that.

Mason Mount is one of several midfielders Chelsea should consider using frequently next season. The 19-year-old had a successful first season in English football on loan at Derby County. He scored eight goals and registered eight assists as Derby narrowly missed out on promotion.

Prior to his injury, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was finally starting to see success at Stamford Bridge. He scored ten goals and grabbed five assists before picking up a long-term injury.

Both Mount’s and Loftus-Cheek’s attacking prowess will prove more valuable for Chelsea in the future. Signing Mateo Kovacic may prove to be wasteful for the Blues.

Experience May Prove Key

Kovacic does have plenty of experience to succeed. Chelsea is the fourth club of his career; previously playing for Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Dinamo Zagreb. His Champions League experience could prove vital in their return to the Premier League.

