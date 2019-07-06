MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 10: Alvaro Morata of Spain during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Sweden at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 10, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed that striker Alvaro Morata will make his move to Atletico Madrid permanent. His move will become permanent following the completion of his loan at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Alvaro Morata – Chelsea Struggles

The Spaniard joined Chelsea for a club-record transfer in the summer of 2017. However, he found it tough during his two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, under the immense pressure from his hefty price tag, his career at Chelsea did begin successful. Morata scored on his Premier League debut in a defeat against Burnley and registered his Premier League hat-trick against Stoke City.

Despite scoring six goals during his first six games for the Blues, he struggled for the remainder of the season. Morata registered just a further six goals during the 2017/18 season.

The 26-year-old continued to struggle under new manger Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge. Despite making 16 appearances, he registered just five goals in the first half of last season.

Subsequently, he was loaned to Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the 2018/19 season, where he scored six goals in all competitions.

Summer of Change at Atletico Madrid

The confirmation of Alvaro Morata’s permanent signing means he becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Atletico Madrid. He joins Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Hector Herrera and club-record signing Joao Felix at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Llorente arrives from rivals Real Madrid. Last season he made just nine appearances at the Bernabeu.

Felipe and Hector Herrera have both joined from Portuguese side Porto. Central defender Felipe arrives for a reported €20 million fee. In contrast, his Porto team-mate Herrera has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

However, it is the signing of Joao Felix which has caught the headlines. The 19-year-old signed for Atletico Madrid on a seven-year contract for a fee reportedly worth €126 million.

