a sad looking Czech Republic defender Tomas Kalas after losing 5-0 in the UEFA European Championship Group A Qualifying match between England and Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday 23rd March 2019. (Photo by Jon Bromley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bristol City have completed deals for three players, including Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas. The Czech defender’s deal was the last of the three to go through after the Robins had acquired Rene Gilmartin and Tommy Rowe earlier in the day.

Kalas Returns

Chelsea defender Kalas was on loan at Ashton Gate last season but has now completed a club-record transfer to remain at Bristol City. He made 41 appearances in BS3 in the 2018/19 campaign and contributed to 11 clean sheets.

The Czech becomes City’s seventh signing of the summer.

City head coach Lee Johnson told the club website: “We saw last season the qualities he brings and Tomas is exactly the type of player we want to build our team around. Not only is he a fantastic footballer but someone with a winning mentality.

“A lot of credit should go to Mark Ashton, Jon Lansdown and the City Board for the hard work in making this happen.”

Of course he was coming back. 🙌#BristolCity have secured the permanent return Tomas Kalas for a club-record fee.#AnnounceKalas — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 1, 2019

Goalkeeper Gilmartin Among Additions

Former Watford goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin becomes the second goalkeeper to join the club in as many days after Dan Bentley’s arrival from Brentford. The additions come after Millwall completed a deal to sign Robins stopper Frank Fielding.

The 32-year-old will likely play second fiddle to Bentley having failed to really hold down a number one spot at ay club throughout his career. At his last club, Colchester United, he made 22 appearances in two years, the most for one club since he made 35 for Walsall between 2005 and 2010.

He played twice for Watford in his first spell at the club between 2010 and 2012, although failed to make an outing after re-signing in 2014.

He has signed a two-year contract.

Rene join the Robins. 🙌✍️ pic.twitter.com/zcCmpaHV2G — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 1, 2019

Rowe Arrives

Versatile midfielder Tommy Rowe arrives from League One side Doncaster Rovers and has also put pen to paper on a two-year deal. As well as central midfield, Rowe can also be utilised at left midfield and at left back.

His youth career began at Manchester United but he failed to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils. He then joined Stockport County and went on to represent Peterborough United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Scunthorpe United before arriving at Doncaster following a loan spell.

He has won promotion with both Stockport and Peterborough and also helped the latter to the 2014 Football League Trophy, their first major honour.

