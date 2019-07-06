LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed that midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge. As a result, he will remain at the club until 2024.

Finally Making a Name For Himself?

Prior to last season, Lofuts-Cheek had found it difficult to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Chelsea during the 2014/15 season. Despite featuring just four times, he won plaudits for his impressive performances.

However, he failed to build on his performances and remained a substitute for the majority of the next two seasons.

As a result of his eagerness to play regular first team football, he was loaned out to Crystal Palace for the 2017/18 Premier League season. Loftus-Cheek flourished under the opportunity of regular first team football. He was an important figure for Crystal Palace as they finished 11th in the Premier League.

Upon his return to Chelsea, many fans wanted to see Ruben Loftus-Cheek regularly in a Chelsea shirt. However, his regular opportunities came during their successful 2018/19 Europa League campaign. He made 11 appearances during the campaign, scoring four goals – including a hat-trick against Bate Borisov. Furthermore, he added six goals to his tally for the season during his Premier League appearances.

What Ruben Loftus-Cheek Had To Say

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Loftus-Cheek said: “I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years.

“It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully I’ll be playing here for a lot longer.

“When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it’s a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future,” he continued to add.

Important Figure For The Future?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shown that he has the capabilities to be a regular for Chelsea. Once he returns from injury, he will prove to a vital player for Frank Lampard and Chelsea.

