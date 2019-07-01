(L-R) Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea FC, Lucas Torreira of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Europa League final match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Baki Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Chelsea have made one of only two major signings possible for them this summer. Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who was on loan at Stamford Bridge last season, joins the Blues on a permanent deal worth €45 million according to Transfermarkt.

The Croatian was able to join despite Chelsea’s transfer ban as he was still a registered player at the club until his loan deal expired. That same option was open for Gonzalo Higuain, however, the Blues decided not to pursue the player.

The Croatian World Cup finalist had signed a five-year deal with the club having helped Chelsea to the top four and Europa League final success in 2018/19.

His registration as a Chelsea player remained intact from his loan deal and, as the Blues’ ban only concerns the registration of players, Kovacic was able to complete the deal as long as it occurred before that period came to an end.

Kovacic made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season, with 36 of them being starts. He played primarily on the left of Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation, often being rotated with Ross Barkley.

The 25-year-old started ten of Chelsea’s 15 Europa League games last campaign, including the final in Baku against Arsenal. He was involved in three of the goals as Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club website: “Mateo proved what an accomplished player he is during his season on loan with us and we are delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis.

“He already possesses extensive experience at club and international level and we are sure he will be a big success with Chelsea over the next five years.”

Kovacic himself added: “I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.

“We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons.”

