Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of club legend Frank Lampard as their new manager on a 3-year deal. The 41-year-old succeeds Maurizio Sarri as manager at Stamford Bridge.

The risk of appointing Lampard comes from his minimal experience as a manager. He has spent just one season as manager of Derby County.

However, his time at Derby can be deemed a successful one. They finished sixth in the Championship and narrowly missed out on promotion after defeat in the play-off final. As a result, he has shown the promise to become a successful manager.

Lampard – on the whole – was also successful in the domestic cup competitions. His Derby side defeated Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup before being losing narrowly to Chelsea in the following round. Furthermore, they also defeated Southampton in the third round of the FA Cup.

Arguably, Frank Lampard’s managerial career has demonstrated two qualities so far – attacking football and faith in youngsters. Derby were one of the top scorers in the 2018/19 Championship, scoring 69 goals. Furthermore, Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Bennett were key performers last season.

HE’S HOME! 🙌



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

An Unknown Future

Nobody knows what to expect from Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Despite his club legend status at the club, it is a big managerial task to take on so early in his career.

Chelsea’s transfer ban could have implications on how he uses the current Chelsea squad. It could favour Lampard’s use of young players, and play into the hands of the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James as they look to break into the Chelsea first team.

He will also need time to implement his style at Chelsea. He will need the trust of the board and be given time in order to build Chelsea the way that he wants too.

