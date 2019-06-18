GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MAY 12: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has rejected an approach from Derby County to take over following the anticipated departure of Frank Lampard. The Times report that the Championship side are “resigned” to losing the former Chelsea midfielder as their manager.

Steven Gerrard has reportedly rejected an approach from Derby County to speak to them about the manager’s job. Frank Lampard, Derby’s current manager, is set to take over from Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea after the Italian agreed to a move to Juventus.

However, Liverpool legend Gerrard is committed to Rangers after signing a four-year contract twelve months ago.

The 39-year-old is already busy planning for his second season in management with five new signings this summer. Gerrard is also hopeful of adding two more before departing for a pre-season trip to Portugal this weekend.

Gerrard’s debut season in management came with success as Rangers narrowed the margin of Celtic’s Scottish Premier League title victory. The club finished nine points behind their historic rivals, achieving a better record than the twelve points set the previous season.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester City has left Celtic in a period of transition. As a result, Gerrard is hopeful of guiding Rangers on a genuine assault for the title next season.

It is understood that Gerrard is keen to manage in England’s top flight; although, Gerrard is not interested in managing Derby and helping them on a push for promotion.

The Rams face financial uncertainty following their Championship play-off final defeat to Aston Villa; meanwhile, owner Mel Morris is looking to sell the Midlands club.

The Times have earmarked John Terry as another potential target for Derby County. Although, it is unsure whether the former Chelsea defender would be open to leaving Villa Park after assisting Aston Villa in their return to the top flight.

