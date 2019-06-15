DERBY, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: Frank Lampard manager of Derby County looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Norwich City at Pride Park Stadium on October 3, 2018 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Chelsea will provide Derby County with £4 million in compensation if Frank Lampard leaves to become boss at Stamford Bridge. According to Sky Sports, the former Blues midfielder is top choice to replace Maurizio Sarri.

Frank Lampard to Make Chelsea Return

Derby County will receive £4 million in compensation from Chelsea if the Blues appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager.

The Premier League outfit are yet to formally approach Lampard; however, Derby County are bracing themselves now that an agreement has been agreed for Sarri to take over at Juventus.

Sky in Italy claim that Chelsea and Juventus have agreed the terms of Sarri’s move to Turin but the Italian’s departure will not be confirmed until a replacement at Stamford Bridge has been decided.

Sarri guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and a Europa League triumph. However, the 60-year-old had his leadership ability questioned during the season.

The Italian will now return to Chelsea after a one-year spell in England.

Chelsea Job Candidates

Other managers, such as Massimilano Allegri, have been labelled as potential candidates for the Stamford Bridge. However, it is understood that Frank Lampard is the preferred option.

Allegri was previously among the list of candidates but he announced on Thursday he was taking a break from football after leaving Juventus.

“I am going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand, rediscover after many years the affection of my family, children and friends,” he said to Sky Sports.

“The last 16 years have felt like being in a blender. You have to take time away from what you usually spend with family and friends.

“I’ll use this year to recharge my batteries ahead of the next season.”

Under Lampard’s current deal, any club wishing to sign him would have to pay £3.5 million in compensation. However, that figure rises to £4 million if the buying club is playing Champions League football.

Lampard had a successful debut season in management, guiding Derby to the Championship play-off final which they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

