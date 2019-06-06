TOPSHOT – Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates after celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijian, on May 29, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard for a reported inital fee of £88.5 million with add ons. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Belgian international has signed for the Spanish giants and the deal is finally finished.

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. Totally confirmed, also the £88,5M initial fee with add ons. Eden has accepted all the contract clauses. And now… here we go! ⚪️🔜 #CFC #RealMadrid #Chelsea #transfers https://t.co/cSgqvVb1wD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2019

The Belgian international began his career at French side Lille. He made 147 appearances for Lille, scoring 36 goals and registering 31 assists. Hazard was part of the Lille side that won the French double during the 2010-11 season.

Eden Hazard then moved to Chelsea during the summer of 2012 for a reported £32 million. He has become a cult figure among the fans at Stamford Bridge, and will be sorely missed as he signs for Real Madrid.

Since his move in 2012, Hazard has been part of Chelsea’s most recent success. He has overseen two Premier League title-winning campaign’s, as well as winning the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. His goals and assists have been a major factor in their triumphs.

The Belgian has also seen individual success during his time at Stamford Bridge. He has received Chelsea’s Player of the Year four out of the seven seasons he has been with the club. Furthermore, he has also won the Premier League Player of the Season and also PFA Young Player of the Year.

What This Means For The Future

As Eden Hazard signs for Real Madrid, it could spell the end for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid. The Welshman has fallen out of favour at the Spanish side, and they are reportedly looking to offload him. A return to the Premier League could be on the cards, with Manchester United and Tottenham both reportedly interested.

Hazard will be part of a regeneration of the squad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manager Zinedine Zidane is looking to stamp his authority on the squad after an unsuccessful 2018/19 season. They finished 3rd in La Liga, 19 points behind rivals Barcelona.

