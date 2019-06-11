LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 22: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on April 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi is delaying signing a new contract until he is given guarantees of first-team action at Chelsea. According to The Sun’s Andrew Dillon, the forward is after more game time upon his comeback from injury.

First Team Assurances

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi wants assurances he will be part of the first team before signing a new contract.

The 18-year-old forward has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles since April; however, the talented front-man has been in talks over a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Although, uncertainty over the managerial situation at Chelsea is adding to Hudson-Odoi’s concerns about a new contract.

Hudson-Odoi broke into Maurizio Sarri’s first team towards the end of last season. The forward netted five times before suffering his injury against Burnley.

The highly-rated frontman is expected to return by September and Chelsea are keen for him to commit his long-term future to the Blues.

However, Hudson-Odoi is delaying putting pen to paper until he receives assurances about his first-team role. The forward submitted a transfer request in January after a lack of appearances earlier in the season.

A Chelsea source told The Sun: “It’s never been about money for Callum, it’s far more about his development. Chelsea is the team he supported as a boy and he wants to play for them.

“But if he can’t play enough, he won’t improve — and that doesn’t suit him or the club.”

Hudson-Odoi has one year left on his contract, meaning Chelsea could lose him for free next summer.

Meanwhile, Sarri’s questionable future at Stamford Bridge has concerned the former youth team player.

That could affect Hudson-Odoi’s progress; in addition, Bayern Munich remain committed to persuading the England star to Germany.

The Bundesliga side proposed Hudson-Odoi would feature in the number ten role as they try to tempt him to the German giants.

