Maurizio Sarri has left his role as manager of Chelsea after just one season in charge to link up with Juventus. He departs Chelsea despite a third-place finish in the Premier League and reaching two cup finals.

Too Much Criticism?

Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea after a three year spell as manager of Napoli. He replaced fellow Italian Antonio Conte, who was sacked after just two years in charge.

The 2018/19 Premier League season started well for Sarri. His Chelsea side were undefeated for the first twelve games of the season. As a result, they were just four points off eventual champions Manchester City in third place.

However, a dismal second half of the season is what caused Maurizio Sarri to surrender his job at Stamford Bridge. The Italian had to opt for a change of tactics. His players reportedly did not like his infamous ‘Sarri-ball’ tactics. Furthermore, there were also calls for him to be sacked in February. Chelsea suffered two emphatic defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City.

However, there was some success for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. He led Chelsea to the EFL Cup, where they were defeated on penalties by Manchester City. Furthermore, they finished third in the Premier League, meaning they return to the Champions League after competing in the 2018/19 Europa League. They were the eventual champions of the 2018/19 Europa League.

How Will Maurizio Sarri Fare as Manager of Juventus?

Sarri will have immense pressure to continue their Serie A success. However, there will be more pressure for him to win the Champions League.

Furthermore, Sarri’s infamous ‘Sarri-ball’ tactics will fare better in his return to Serie A. They were successful at Napoli; however it failed to succeed in the Premier League.

Several managers have already been linked with the vacant Chelsea job. Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard has been named as an early contender.

