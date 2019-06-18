Daniel Ceballos Fernandez of Spain U21 during the UEFA UNDER21 Championship match between Italy and Spain at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on June 16, 2019 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Milan Target Wants to Leave Madrid

Reports from Calciomercato suggest that AC Milan target Dani Ceballos wants to leave Real Madrid this summer. Both he and Zinedine Zidane share the same aversion to continuing their working relationship. Now Ceballos, a 22-year-old who joined Real Madrid two years ago, seems set for an exit from Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder is currently at the European U21 Championship. A good performance in Italy with the national side could see his transfer fee skyrocket, though. The Rossoneri are said to have a limited transfer kitty and may be priced out of a move the six-time Spanish international. He seems destined to leave, whether or not Milan is his destination remains to be seen.

Barcelona’s Willian Bid Rebuffed

Sources at Metro understand that Chelsea have rejected two £35 million bids for Willian. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are both eyeing up the Brazilian winger, whose contract is up at the end of the coming season. Barcelona made a bid for him last summer, and have returned again to try and land him. Chelsea, however, are keen to hold on to him, with their transfer ban unlikely to be lifted.

Willian, who joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, has made nearly 300 appearances for the Blues. During his time in London, he has won two Premier League titles, a Europe League title, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup. He is, though, reportedly keen to sign a new two-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Two In Potentially at San Siro

Barella’s Inter Agreement

Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato reports that Nicolò Barella only has eyes on a move to Inter Milan. The Italian giants have lined up a five-year contract for the 22-year-old. With personal terms agreed, all that remains is the fee, with Inter not wanting to pay above €35 million. The midfielder scored one goal and created four more in 38 appearances as his side Cagliari finished 15th in Serie A.

With AC Milan reportedly also interested, Cagliari owner Tommaso Giulini is holding out for nearer €50 million. Negotiations between the two clubs are the only hurdle remaining.

Lazaro Heading to Italy

Another player who could be joining Inter is Valentino Lazaro, according to Carlo Angioni of Gazzetta dello Sport. The Austrian, off the back of a season with Hertha Berlin, scored three goals and contributed seven assists as his side finished 11th in the Bundesliga. The deal involves €18 million upfront for the player, plus another €2 million in bonuses.

Incoming boss Antonio Conte sees the Austrian as a perfect right wing-back for his 3-5-2 formation. Lazaro almost moved to Italy in 2012, when his mother pulled the plug, ending up in his transfer to Red Bull Salzburg. He is likely to be announced before Barella or any other signing.

