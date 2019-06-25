LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 27: Frank Lampard, Manager of Derby County looks dejected after his team concedes during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

Derby County have confirmed that they have granted Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about the managerial job at Stamford Bridge.

Derby County can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge. — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) 25 June 2019

The Situation

Chelsea are searching for a new manager following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus. They have identified club legend Frank Lampard as their preferred option to take over from the Italian.

Despite a successful season at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri opted for a return to Italian to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. Chelsea triumphed in the Europa League after beating Arsenal in the final; as well as returning to the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League. As a result, it seemed strange that they allowed Sarri to depart Stamford Bridge.

Appointing Frank Lampard will be deemed a risky appointment by Chelsea. The 41-year-old has had just one season as a manager with Derby County. However, it was successful, as he managed Derby to the Championship play-off.

Club Statement

A statement on the Derby County website read: “Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

“The club will make no further comment at this stage.”

Sense of Inevitability

Derby have been desperate to get their manager to stay at Pride Park. According to Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror, Derby reportedly offered Lampard £10m to stay with them.

However, since the departure of Sarri from Stamford Bridge, it seemed inevitable that Lampard would stay at Pride Park. It is a dream job for the former Chelsea player.

Furthermore, Lampard will likely be given time to implement his style at Chelsea, due to his club legend status at the club.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on