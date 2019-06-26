NORWICH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: Jay Dasilva of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Bristol City at Carrow Road on February 23, 2019 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Bristol City have signed Chelsea youngster Jay Dasilva on a four-year contract. Dasilva spent last season on loan at Ashton Gate from the Blues and Lee Johnson’s side have now paid an undisclosed fee to have him return to the club for good.

Dasilva made 32 appearances for the Robins last season as they finished eighth in the Championship; just four points behind Frank Lampard’s Derby County, who secured the final play-off spot before losing to Aston Villa in the final.

He failed to find the net for City but did provide three assists and he put in an average of 1.7 tackles per game. In comparison, Lloyd Kelly, another City youngster from last season who completed a move to Bournemouth earlier in this window, averaged 1.3.

In addition, Kelly also played five games as a left-sided defensive midfielder, showing a versatility that will be vital to Bristol City next season.

Speaking to the Bristol City club website in an interview, head coach Lee Johnson said: “Jay proved to be such a great fit for us and is committed to helping City grow further. He is a young English player, with fantastic ability, and he will only become a better player.

“With Lloyd Kelly’s move, it was a priority for us to secure an established left-sided player and, having fulfilled that role along with Lloyd last season, Jay was a player we were very keen to bring here permanently.

“He is energetic, quick and has the ability to both defend and attack, so he is an exciting addition to the squad and I am delighted we can continue to work with him.”

