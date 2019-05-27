A general view shows the Olympic stadium in Baku on June 11, 2015, ahead of the 2015 European Games which will run from June 12 to 28. AFP PHOTO / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

This Wednesday, Arsenal will face London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan. For a club of Arsenal’s stature, they have a really poor record in European club competitions. The Gunners have won only two European trophies in their history (1970 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and 1994 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup). Winning a major European trophy, therefore, should be massive for Arsenal. However, there will be much more than inter-city bragging rights and a piece of silverware on the line.

The Big Prize

For Arsenal, winning the Europa League final has more significance than it does for Chelsea. The Blues have already secured Champions League football for next season by finishing third in the Premier League. On the other hand, Arsenal missed out on fourth by a solitary point. Arsenal have not won European silverware since the 1994 European Cup Winners’ Cup. However, one might argue that a place in next season’s Champions League has more significance than adding silverware. This is purely for financial reasons. Arsenal will earn roughly €45 million in this season’s Europa League between prize money and market share if they win the final. Compare that to Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham, each of which will earn roughly €75 million from prize money alone and over €100 million when their market share is added.

If Arsenal win, they will be able to afford better players with the revenue generated from the Champions League. However, if they lose, another season in the Europa League will be hugely problematic for them. Getting back into the big time will get even more difficult. Arsenal have a squad full of problems and it needs to be strengthened. Champions League revenue will provide them with the funds to try and solve those problems.

The fans will see the season as a failure as well if Arsenal lose the final. The Gooners were very supportive of Unai Emery early on but grew restless as the season progressed. Arsenal had an abysmal away record in the Premier League. The pain of missing out on a top-four position despite being in a strong position really hurt the fans. A win this Wednesday though, should see Unai Emery win over the fans. The Spaniard has done really well in big games this season and has a magnificent record in the Europa League. Can he win his fourth Europa League in Baku?

Team News For the Europa League Final

Arsenal named a 24-man travelling squad for the Europa League Final. They will miss important players Aaron Ramsey, Rob Holding and Héctor Bellerín due to injuries, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for security/political/personal reasons.

Chelsea have been hit hard by injuries as well with as many as four senior players ruled out of the final. If N’Golo Kanté does miss the final, it will be a massive blow for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

Head to Head

Arsenal have enjoyed recent success against Chelsea with five wins in the last ten encounters between the two sides. In knockout contests also, Arsenal have a great record. The Gunners defeated the Blues in the semifinals of the League Cup in 2018. Before that, they were victorious in the FA Cup final in 2017 as well. This season, Chelsea won 3-2 at Stamford Bridge whereas Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Key Battles

Arsenal will look to Premier League joint golden boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the goals. His striking partner, Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form this season as well and won the club player of the season award. The deadly duo will surely test Chelsea’s defence which will miss Antonio Rüdiger.

The danger man for Arsenal is definitely Eden Hazard. The Belgian could leave Chelsea this summer so will try his best to leave on a high. Unai Emery could instruct Lucas Torreira or someone else to man mark him.

Petr Čech will end his playing career after this game. He spent 11 years at Chelsea before joining Arsenal in 2015. He was always considered a Chelsea man and reports have come out to suggest him joining Chelsea as a Sporting Director next season. It will be interesting to see which keeper Unai Emery starts. Bernd Leno is the first choice keeper but Petr Čech started the Europa League matches.

Prediction

Arsenal should start the match as slight favourites especially if N’Golo Kanté misses out. The Gunners have done well in big games this season and Unai Emery’s pedigree in the Europa League should see them through. One cannot envisage Chelsea keeping out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal’s defence is also fragile but Chelsea’s lack of firepower up front could be their downfall.

