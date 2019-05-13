Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his sides penalty during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final first leg match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday 11th May 2019. (Photo by Leila Coker /MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham is a summer target for Aston Villa; however, only if they get promoted to the Premier League, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The Villains Have the Advantage Over West Brom Heading Into Their Playoff Second-leg and Will Hope to Sign the Chelsea Forward Permanently if Promoted.

The England international moved towards the Sky Bet Championship play-off final with his 26th goal of the season; however, the Villains may look to sign Abraham permanently for a rumoured fee of around £25 million if they secure promotion.

Villa went a step closer to reaching the Premier League as they came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Abraham’s penalty gave the Villains a slender advantage heading into Tuesday’s second-leg, with West Brom‘s Dwight Gayle sent-off late on.

Tammy Abraham, who is three-goals behind current top-scorer Teemu Pukki, has set his sights on promotion to the top flight after three years away.

“The aim is 30 goals and I will keep going. It has been a fantastic season, everyone has supported me and believed in me,” he said to The Telegraph.

“When people believe in you it gives you that extra confidence. I would like to think this squad is ready for the Premier League. We have come all this way and we have to keep going.

“We’re halfway there, we still have a massive game against West Brom on Tuesday. We have a great side and we will just have to find a way to beat them.”

Albion were in control for 70 minutes and led through Gayle’s clinical finish. However, Villa responded through substitute Conor Hourihane‘s 75th-minute equaliser. Abraham converted from the spot four minutes later after Kieran Gibbs was judged to have fouled Jack Grealish.

Albion insist the midfielder dived, although the FA will wait until referee Graham Scott submits his report before deciding whether to take possible retrospective action.

