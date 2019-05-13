LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Eden Hazard of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Belgian star Eden Hazard is leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer and the move will be confirmed after the Europa League final, according to French media outlet L’Equipe. The winger has long been linked with a move to Madrid, stating his potential intent. If this transfer becomes official Zinedine Zidane will have found the perfect replacement for injury-prone Gareth Bale.

Le Real Madrid annoncera officiellement l’arrivée d’Eden Hazard après la finale de la Ligue Europa, que le joueur belge disputera avec Chelsea contre Arsenal le 29 mai. Pour un montant avoisinant les 100 M€ : https://t.co/NtM1kYWQ5w pic.twitter.com/AoDzbldJJn — L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 13, 2019

Many rumours had surfaced since the start of the Premier League winter transfer rumour. Eden Hazard himself said in an interview back in October that a ”Real Madrid move is a dream” for him.

The latest hint by Hazard was right after Chelsea’s final home match for the 2018/19 season against Leicester City, which ended in a 0-0 draw. The Belgian said ”I’ve made my decision”, and also added that he had shared his intents with the club ”a couple of weeks” prior to the match.

Although Chelsea have tried to keep the Belgian playmaker at Stamford Bridge the transfer now seems closer than ever. Reportedly, Real Madrid’s offer is about €100 million, but the English club might push for more.

Although Chelsea are in a difficult position following their transfer ban until the end of January 2020, the Blues have many choices for a replacement. Great young players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are ready to step up.

Another world class footballer ready to fill Hazard’s shoes is the 20-year-old American Christian Pulisic. The USA international signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in January this year and will probably make his debut with the Blues in pre-season around July. The American winger bode farewell to Borussia Dortmund fans with a goal in a crucial 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Hazard had a yet another amazing season with Chelsea, scoring 16 goals and making 15 assists in the Premier League. Hazard also won three awards during the Chelsea end-of-season-awards ceremony.

The Belgian’s perhaps last objective at Chelsea will be to win the UEFA Europa League trophy. Eden Hazard and his team will take on fellow London club Arsenal in an all-English final on May 29.

