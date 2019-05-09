7th August 2018, Stamford Bridge, London, England; Pre Season football friendly, Chelsea versus Lyon; Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka of Chelsea taking a goal kick (photo by John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Marcin Bulka may not be a household name at Chelsea, however, he may have had every chance of becoming one in the future.

That now seems highly unlikely now, though, as the goalkeeper is ready to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Nizaar Kinsella of GOAL.

Bad News

Losing the 19-year-old could be considered rather bad news for those at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have attracted wide criticism for how they use (or largely do not use) their young talents. With the transfer ban still looming over their head, it should be an approach the Blues look to adopt. Although Kepa Arrizabalaga is always going to remain the first choice, Bulka could have been an excellent back-up option for the Spaniard.

Willy Caballero is edging ever closer to the retirement home and the 19-year-old could have been a perfect replacement.

Marcin Bulka Exit Screams Patience Running Thin with Amongst Youth

However, the teenager is now set to join the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola.

With those two already at the Parc des Princes, first-team football hardly shouts out for the Poland youth international.

What does shout out is that youth players are getting fed up of waiting for their chance at Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to commit to a new deal.

Bulka Exit Could Have Consequences

Okay, the Blues will be playing in the Champions League next season and Kepa will likely play the vast majority of the campaign.

However, Bulka’s decision to walk away from Stamford Bridge may have consequences on other men in the youth ranks that could have a more meaningful impact.

Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all had brilliant campaigns in the Championship this season, but whether Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea decide to give them a chance in the first-team is something that remains to be seen.

It took a while for Hudson-Odoi to get his chance, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek has looked nothing short of exceptional when in the team.

Bulka Might Not Be The Only One in the Future

If the approach to youth does not change, then Chelsea might be saying goodbye to a number of top prospects in the future, not just Bulka.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on