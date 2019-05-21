11th May 2019, Pride Park, Derby, England; EFL Championship football, playoff semi final 1st leg, Derby County versus Leeds United; Mason Mount of Derby County warms up for the game (photo by Conor Molloy/Action Plus via Getty Images)

News that Ruben Loftus-Cheek‘s injury could rule him out for up to a year, per Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail, has to be considered disastrous for Chelsea. However, Mason Mount could be the man to benefit from the England international’s misfortune.

Mason Mount Could Benefit Next Season

Mount has been incredible for Derby County this season. The 20-year-old has been key for Frank Lampard’s side and has played a huge role in helping them get to the Championship play-off final.

The midfielder has scored nine goals for the Rams so far and has provided four assists in a breakthrough campaign.

It should not be a surprise how well he has done as he managed to perform exceptionally well with Vitesse last year; winning the Player of the Year Award for the Dutch outfit.

Mount Set to Get a Chance

And, according to a report by Nizaar Kinsella for Goal, he could be handed a chance to impress Maurizio Sarri this summer.

It is claimed the young Englishman will be handed the opportunity to show the Italian boss what he can do in pre-season and Loftus-Cheek’s setback will have provided him with the perfect chance.

With the transfer ban looming, it would certainly be smart for Chelsea to take a look at him in detail.

The homegrown quota is something that needs to be looked at and the playmaker, who would fill that requirement, has continued to show that he can play at a reasonable level.

Loftus-Cheek’s injury is a huge blow to Chelsea especially with the Europa League final against Arsenal still to come.

However, Mount could be the man to step up and make a name for himself with the Stamford Bridge faithful next season.

Mount Not the Only Individual Who Could Benefit

Sarri will have plenty of options to choose from in the summer so Mount will have plenty of competition for a place in the first-team.

Marco van Ginkel and Tiemoue Bakayoko will also be available for selection and will be looking to give the manager something to think about.

