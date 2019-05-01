LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 18: Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Chelsea and Slavia Praha at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Whilst one door may close, another usually opens which may present Andreas Christensen with a perfect opportunity at Chelsea.

Christensen Has The Perfect Opportunity

Antonio Rudiger was rushed back to action against Manchester United but it turned out to be too quick for him to return, something that the Blues may now regret as the German is out for the rest of the season, as reported by the BBC.

However, that is where Christensen enters the picture. The Dane has been forced to watch on from the sidelines under Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian manager has preferred to use the combination of Rudiger and David Luiz for much of the campaign, although that partnership has produced some rather mixed results at times.

Christensen Has The Talent To Be The Best

The 23-year-old may not have looked up to speed at times when he has been handed the opportunity. However, he has shown glimpses in the past of what he can truly bring to the table.

Antonio Conte appeared to favour the Dane last season and Christensen put in some solid displays. With some additional game-time this year, he could make a real difference to the defence.

Arguably, he might be a better defender than both Rudiger and Luiz. Christensen does not commit the silly fouls that the aforementioned duo continue to do, whilst he also has the ability to read the game and snuff out any attack that may be about to happen.

Christensen Faces Huge Test

Chelsea still have to play a Europa League semi-final against a high-flying Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and still competing for a place in the Premier League‘s top-four.

Those games could truly test what Christensen is all about and whether he has what it takes to become a regular for the Blues.

However, if he does come through them (and he has all the ability to do so), he could feature a whole lot more next season.

