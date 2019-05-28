Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his sides penalty during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final first leg match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday 11th May 2019. (Photo by Leila Coker /MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chelsea will need to utilise the quality of Tammy Abraham to achieve any sort of success next season. The striker is one of a host of loan players who will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Transfer Ban

The Blues are set to face a ban for two transfer windows after irregular dealings with some youth players. They have, however, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But, it looks unlikely that FIFA’s ruling will be overturned. This means Chelsea will have to rely on their current squad and host of loan players to be competitive next season.

One such player is Tammy Abraham who helped Aston Villa earn promotion to the Premier League on Monday. The 21-year-old had a scintillating spell at Villa Park and finished as the club’s top goal-scorer for the campaign.

With 26 goals, Abraham was the driving force in Villa turning their season around, finishing with the second most goals in the Championship.

A Return to Stamford Bridge

And, with Gonzalo Higuain set to return to Italy after the Europa League final, Chelsea should invest in Abraham. Olivier Giroud recently signed an extension with the club but it’s unlikely that he would be their main striker.

Abraham has proven he has the qualities to lead the line of attack and will add much value to Chelsea under the circumstances. If Eden Hazard also decides to leave the club then the need for a consistent goal-scorer will be a top priority.

Partnering Callum Hudson-Odoi

Linking up with Callum Hudson-Odoi could potentially reap rewards for Chelsea, at least in the future. Both are exciting young players with big futures ahead of them.

They could, if used correctly, be the main attacking threat for Chelsea for next season. Maurizio Sarri should be excited about the prospect of working with both Abraham and Hudson-Odoi.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on