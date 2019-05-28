Chelsea will need to utilise the quality of Tammy Abraham to achieve any sort of success next season. The striker is one of a host of loan players who will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Transfer Ban
The Blues are set to face a ban for two transfer windows after irregular dealings with some youth players. They have, however, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
But, it looks unlikely that FIFA’s ruling will be overturned. This means Chelsea will have to rely on their current squad and host of loan players to be competitive next season.
One such player is Tammy Abraham who helped Aston Villa earn promotion to the Premier League on Monday. The 21-year-old had a scintillating spell at Villa Park and finished as the club’s top goal-scorer for the campaign.
With 26 goals, Abraham was the driving force in Villa turning their season around, finishing with the second most goals in the Championship.
A Return to Stamford Bridge
And, with Gonzalo Higuain set to return to Italy after the Europa League final, Chelsea should invest in Abraham. Olivier Giroud recently signed an extension with the club but it’s unlikely that he would be their main striker.
Abraham has proven he has the qualities to lead the line of attack and will add much value to Chelsea under the circumstances. If Eden Hazard also decides to leave the club then the need for a consistent goal-scorer will be a top priority.
Partnering Callum Hudson-Odoi
Linking up with Callum Hudson-Odoi could potentially reap rewards for Chelsea, at least in the future. Both are exciting young players with big futures ahead of them.
They could, if used correctly, be the main attacking threat for Chelsea for next season. Maurizio Sarri should be excited about the prospect of working with both Abraham and Hudson-Odoi.
