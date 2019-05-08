LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge on September 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed that they will take their appeal against a two-year transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA rejected their opposition.

Chelsea said they were “disappointed” in FIFA’s rejection of their appeal in a scathing club statement.

The statement said: “The Club notes that the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea FC against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

“However, the Club is very disappointed that the transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods was not overturned.

“Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee. It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri admitted that it will be “very difficult” for Chelsea to challenge in the Premier League following the ruling.

“It’s very difficult to cover the gap at the moment; we need to work, probably we need to do something from the market,” said Sarri to BBC Sport. “So it’s not easy, because the level of the top two is very, very high.”

The ruling came after an investigation into Chelsea’s signing of foreign U18 players. FIFA found 29 cases out of the 92 investigated breached transfer rules.

The world governing body has fined Chelsea £460,000; however, the Blues will be able to sign under-16 players from the UK during the ban.

FIFA’s £390,000 fine for the FA remains. The British governing body were also instructed to “address the situation” regarding international transfers and registration of minors.

If FIFA’s original ruling is upheld, Chelsea must evaluate the various players whom the London club currently have out-on-loan, which could mean that youngsters such as Tammy Abraham are given opportunities in the first team.

