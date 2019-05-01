STEVENAGE, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: Martell Taylor-Crossdale of Chelsea during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at The Lamex Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea teenager Martell Taylor-Crossdale is a summer target for a number of Premier League and Championship clubs after impressing at youth level, according to Rich Jones of The Mirror.

Prolific

The 19-year-old has been prolific throughout Chelsea’s youth system. He has scored throughout the youth ranks and represented England from under-16 to under-20 level.

Taylor-Crossdale’s contract expires this summer and, as a result, is attracting interest from across the country.

Premier League Southampton are one outfit understood to be watching developments.

Championship Interest

Taylor-Crossdale could, however, be tempted to a Championship club due to being more likely to obtain regular first-team opportunities.

Fulham could also make an approach this summer as they rebuild after being relegated to the Championship.

The Whites may be forced into offloading some of their higher-earning players following their relegation from the top flight. Strikers such as Aleksandar Mitrovic may look to move back into the Premier League to reignite their career.

The highly-regarded striker at Chelsea is also sought after by Bristol City.

Potential For Loan Move

Chelsea are well-known for players to depart Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis. 41 Blues players moved away from the London side in an attempt to gain regular football.

The Blues regularly send players away in order to develop; however, most fail to return to the Bridge and instead decide to make permanent moves as a result of the uncertainty of regular playing time.

Two of the more well known Chelsea academy graduates to be experiencing time out-on-loan from Stamford Bridge are Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

21-year-old Abraham has scored 25 goals from 37 appearances while with Aston Villa in the Championship. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mount has been involved in twelve goals with Derby County in England’s second-tier despite enduring an injury-hit campaign for the youngster.

