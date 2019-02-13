WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 11: Nuno Espirito Santo the manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on February 11, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images)

The pressure is thought to be firmly on Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. There has been plenty of talk about who the next manager the Premier League outfit could turn to.

Roman Abramovich is no stranger to making rash decisions at times. He dismissed Luiz Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas just months into their tenures.

Sacking Sarri may not be the best course of action, although it would not be a surprise to see it happen.

Having handed Sarri the chance to lead the Blues without having won a trophy, perhaps he should give an up-and-coming Premier League boss a chance to take control at Stamford Bridge if he does go down that route.

Nuno Espirito Santo Has Impressed at Wolves

One man that should be on the Russian’s mind as a potential candidate is Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Taking just what he has achieved with Wolves this season, he has turned the Molineux outfit into an established top-flight side that are chasing a place within next year’s Europa League competition.

Understandably, the former Porto goalkeeper has had plenty of financial backing – something that he will receive at Chelsea – although he has made it count as well.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his Style of Play

His Wolves side play some quality football at times and have proved that they can grind out results against some of the Premier League’s top sides at times.

With the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in the middle of the park, creativity in midfield is rife.

However, there will be an argument about his tactics and style of play. Nuno can be rather stubborn. He does not appear to like to change things.

There have been games where it has been a problem, especially against sides near the bottom of the division.

Nuno Has Taken to English Football Well

Although his experience in England is very limited, Nuno has adapted to the way the game is played in the country superbly.

For example, he is just one point from matching the club’s highest ever points total in the Premier League.

With 12 games still left to play, who knows how many points they will have at the end of the campaign?

Nuno’s Bright Start Must Make Abramovich Consider Him

Wolves have quite clearly picked up from where they left off in their Championship-winning campaign last season. There do not appear to have been any struggles, whilst their football also looks to have improved further.

Whether Abramovich decides to pursue Nuno in the future remains to be seen. However, the Portuguese manager certainly should be a possible candidate to consider.

