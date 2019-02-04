LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Michy Batshuayi of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on February 2, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Chelsea are known to send out many players on loan. One of the many players sent out, Michy Batshuayi, left the club on loan for the third time since joining the club in 2016. During these spells, he had his good and bad times. The player himself could start to feel he isn’t an important player in Chelsea. Multiple clubs are interested in the striker and the player needs to leave in order to get his career back on track.

Michy Batshuayi isn’t an important player in Chelsea. Appearing only 53 times for the club, he has scored 19 goals and assisted four times in all competitions. He has been sent out to multiple clubs on loan with his first one being Borussia Dortmund. Although he spent a very short time in Germany, he scored nine goals in 14 appearances. During this phase at the club, he impressed and his parent club, among many other teams, noticed his talent. When he returned, he was immediately sent to Valencia.

During his time in Spain, he failed to impress. The Belgian scored only three goals in 23 appearances. Valencia were disappointed and sent him back to England. Now, Batshuayi has been sent to Crystal Palace. Although he has Premier League experience, it isn’t known if he will leave a positive impact on the squad. When his loan spell finishes, he needs to leave Chelsea as soon as possible.

Michy Batshuayi is currently 25-years-old. In this phase, he should be in his prime or moving into his best years. In modern football, many players become world-class when they are under 23-years-old. The former Marseille man is still being sent out on loan every time he returns to his parent club. It is necessary for his career to hand in a transfer request as soon as possible. Batshuayi needs to find a club where he can remain for many years, improve, and establish himself as one of the best in the world.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on